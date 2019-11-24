Jersey's Breden and Manns Helps Beat Breese Central to win Alton's Tip Off Classic
ALTON - Clare Breden's and Abby Manns 14 points were the spark Jersey's girls basketball team needed against Breese Central on Saturday night to win 45-28.
The Jersey Panthers were the Alton Girls Tip-Off Tournament Champions.
The Cougars were led by Ella Jansen with 5 points and Cassidy Kretschmer with 4 points.
Jersey was 14-18 on the free-throw line and Breese Central was 6-11.
Jersey is back in action on Tuesday when they host Columbia.