ALTON - Clare Breden's and Abby Manns 14 points were the spark Jersey's girls basketball team needed against Breese Central on Saturday night to win 45-28.

The Jersey Panthers were the Alton Girls Tip-Off Tournament Champions.

The Cougars were led by Ella Jansen with 5 points and Cassidy Kretschmer with 4 points.

Jersey was 14-18 on the free-throw line and Breese Central was 6-11.

Jersey is back in action on Tuesday when they host Columbia.