ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – The Jersey doubles team of Drake Blackwell and Trevor Davis have advanced to the third round of their respective championship brackets of the IHSA Class 1A and 2A Tennis Championship in Arlighton Heights.

Through Thursday's play, the Explorers stood tied for 21st with four points in a pack that included Belleville Althoff and Jersey; Chicago Latin had the team lead with 12 points, followed by Lisle Benet Academy and Normal University (11 each) and Chatham Glenwood and Dunlap (10 each) rounding out the top five.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette's Joe Segneri/A.J. Bower dropped their opening-round match to Trace Hefner/Jack Pierre of Winnetka North Shore Country Day 6-3, 6-5 to be relegated to the consolation bracket, where they defeated Mattoon's Quinn Camfield/Reese Bergstrom 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 to advance, but were eliminated by Vernon Hills' Matt Nguyen/Nikhil Mangtani 3-6, 6-0, 10-3.

Jon Claywell/Daniel McCluskey won their opening-round match over Marion's Blake Horner/Logan Phillips 6-0, 6-2, but fell to Chicago Latin's Connor Kaniewski/Ben Mitchell 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to be relegated to consolation play. In their first consolation match, the duo eliminated LaSalle-Peru's Matt Adams/Mason Clark 6-2, 6-1; they will take on Geneseo's Avery Dunker/Mick Haveland when play resumes Friday morning.

The Panther duo of Drake Blackwell/Trevor Davis won both their matches Friday, defeating Tinley Park's Vince Arden/Guillermo Bahena 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and Vernon Hills' Cole Guillaume/Harsha Namburi 6-3, 6-2 to move to the third round; they will meet Normal University's Josh Friesen/Carter Bunk at Palatine High Friday morning.

More like this: