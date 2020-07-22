Jersey County State's Attorney Ben GoettenJERSEYVILLE - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten was elected to the position of Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor at a quarterly meeting held on Tuesday, July 21st.

He previously served as Vice-Chairman for a two-year term.

The Appellate Prosecutor is the primary agency that represents the People of the State of Illinois in all criminal appeals outside of Cook County and acts as Special Prosecutor at the trial level when appointed by the Court.

As such, the Appellate Prosecutor handles thousands of cases each year from drug offenses to murder.

After his election victory, State’s Attorney Goetten said, “I am deeply appreciative of the honor shown me by my colleagues, and, as always, I will continue to focus all my efforts to serve the People of Jersey County and the State of Illinois.”

Immediately after the election results, Appellate Prosecutor Director Patrick J. Delfino stated, “This is a well-deserved victory for State’s Attorney Goetten and the People of the State of Illinois. He is a superior prosecutor with exceptional legal skills and a deep, comprehensive knowledge of the law. I look forward to his continued outstanding work on our Board.”

