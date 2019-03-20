JERSEY 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2:

JERSEY - Jersey's baseball team has been on a roll its past two games, first defeating Alton 5-2 Monday and Tuesday topping Southwestern 6-2.

The Panthers' Tucker Shalley has continued his success from last season and had two RBIs against the Piasa Birds, Quinn Snider was two-for-four and John Collins also went two-for-four with an RBI as Jersey topped Southwestern at home.

Ryne Hanslow and Trever Seets each went one-for-three with an RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Issac Marshall and Chase Stahl were both two-for-four. Brady Salzman was two-for-three.

Ronnie Guilander scattered eight hits and fanned three in getting the complete game win for the Panthers, while Hanslow struck out four in five innings of work.

“I thought offensively, it was one of our better performances; it has been somewhat of a struggle,” Southwestern head baseball coach Brian Hanslow said. “We hit the ball well and cut down on our strikeouts for sure. Defensively, we have been struggling and it showed up again today. Ronnie threw a good game against today. Competitive wise we competed better today; we hit pretty well first three or four innings. (Ronnie) Guilander pitched a good game. It was a little positive in the right direction; the season is still early.”

Jersey head baseball coach Darren Perdun was proud of his boys for their effort on Tuesday.

“Guilander did a great job throwing strikes and played great defense behind it,” he said. “We pitched and played great defense and got some timely hits. Fortunately, we came out on the right side of it today.”

Jersey is now 2-2, while Southwestern is 0-4.

Jersey hosts another Southwestern Conference team at 11 a.m. Saturday in a double-header against Belleville East and Southwestern hosts Alton at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

