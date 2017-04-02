Jersey uses big games from Hake, Wittman, Carey to sweep baseball doubleheader over Rock Falls
JERSEYVILLE – Jersey’s boys’ baseball team used a strong pitching outing by Dalton Hake and a pair of key hits from Blake Wittman and Collin Carey to upend Rock Falls in a doubleheader on Saturday at home.
The Panthers won the opener 5-3 and the second game 7-5.
Hake hurled a three-hitter in the first game against Rock Falls. Wittman had a key two-run triple in the sixth, then Carey squeezed Wittman home to win that game 7-5.
Jersey, 4-4, hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, the Panthers travel to Bunker Hill, then play at Litchfield Wednesday. Thursday, Jersey hosts Marquette Catholic.