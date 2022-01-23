JERSEY 55, EDWARDSVILLE 51 (OT): In the final game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, the host Panthers took a hard-fought win over a talented Edwardsville boys squad 55-51 in overtime.

The Tigers held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, then led at the interval 23-22. Edwardsville extended its lead to 35-31 at three-quarter time, but Jersey came back to tie the game at the end of regulation 46-46, then outscored the Tigers in the extra period 9-5 to take the win.

Edward Roberts led the Panthers with 19 points, with Jaxson Brunaugh chipping in with 12 points, Sam Lamer had 10 points, Tanner Brunaugh had nine points, Ayden Kanallakan scored seven points and Trenton Decker had a single point.

Edwardsville's Bryce Spiller erupted for 22 points against the Panthers and was hot at the three-point line with six successful shots. A.J. Tillman added 9 points for the Tigers and Isayah Kloster and Malik Allen added 8 points apiece.

Jersey is now 9-9, while Edwardsville goes to 9-12.

