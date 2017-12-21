JERSEY - Jersey’s boys basketball will be in the gym except for Christmas Day, working hard to fine tune for the upcoming Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville.

The Panthers start the tourney with a meeting against Elverado at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic, then play at 3:30 p.m. the same day against DuQuoin.

“We have time off until the tournament and a long time to sit on a loss like this,” said Jersey head coach Stote Reeder. “We have done well in this tournament before and we say it after every game, but we have to get tougher and better every day. The kids are frustrated and we have to channel that energy and frustration.”

Jersey lost 64-56 to Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at home. Kurt Hall led the Panthers with 22 points; Blake Wittman added 17 points.

The Panthers are 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the MVC.

