JERSEY - Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten issued a statement regarding the Jerseyville Police Department arrest of Donald R. Jones, 29, for attempted murder.

Jones was charged after a shooting at 8:15 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at a residence located in the 700 block of North Liberty in Jerseyville.

"There’s no other way to define this other than excellent police work," Goetten said. "Chief Blackorby and Deputy Chief Woelfel should be commended for their investigative efforts. Within 48 hours, a suspect was apprehended and the evidence presented to make this an overwhelmingly strong case for prosecution"

Goetten also said: "My office intends to dispatch an attempt murder conviction in this case with the same vigor displayed by the Jerseyville Police Department."

