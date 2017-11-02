Jersey State Bank names Student of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipients for the month of October is Senior Sheridan Hill.

The selection of a "Student of the Month" is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During October, Sheridan received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named "Students of the Month" at J.C.H.S. She is being congratulated by Nicole Heitzig of Jersey State Bank.