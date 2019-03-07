Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. select Hannah Lacy as Student of the Month
JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipient for the month of February is Hannah Lacy. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.
During February, Hannah received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. She is being congratulated by of Mark Schaefer, President of the Jersey State Bank.
