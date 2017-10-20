Jersey State Bank encourages teens to 'Get Smart About Credit' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE –Jersey State Bank is teaming up with the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Get Smart About Credit program as part of an ongoing effort to teach teens how to effectively use credit. The program, now in its 15th year, is a national campaign of volunteer bankers who help young people develop responsible credit habits. Jersey State Bank will utilize the program’s awareness day – Get Smart About Credit Day – as an opportunity to visit the business math and economics classes at Jersey Community High School. Steve Goetten and Shannon Thomas presented lessons on important financial obstacles facing teens, including paying for college, building good credit habits, managing their money and protecting their identity. Article continues after sponsor message “Participating in Get Smart About Credit gives us an opportunity to equip teens and young adults in our local community with critical money management skills,” said Steve Goetten, Assistant Vice President / Commercial Lender at Jersey State Bank. “With these lessons, students can begin building the foundation for a financially fit future.” Jersey State Bank offers these seven tips to give students an edge on mastering personal finance: You are in charge. You are responsible for your finances and you should act accordingly by creating a realistic budget or plan and sticking to it. Watch Spending. You control your money, determining how you spend or save it. Pace spending and increase saving by cutting unnecessary expenses like eating out or shopping so that your money can last throughout the school year. Use Credit Wisely. Understand the responsibilities and benefits of credit. How you handle your credit in college could affect you well after graduation. Shop around for a card that best suits your needs. Utilize Your Bank Account. Banks are more than money in a vault. They offer valuable services that students can benefit from like check cashing, debit cards, mobile and online banking, balance alerts, personal loans, direct deposit, financial education and some offer identity theft protection. Be particular when it comes to money. Don't just trust anyone with your money. Be skeptical of classmates, friends or salespeople that have ideas for your money. Save. Things happen, and it's important that you are financially prepared when your car or computer breaks down or any one of life’s unexpected emergencies. No matter how small the amount you should start putting some money away immediately. Ask. This is a learning experience, so if you need help, ask. Your parents or your banker are a good place to start and remember the sooner the better. Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending