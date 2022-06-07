GRAFTON - Jersey State Bank employees showed their sincere community generosity with donations of food items this week to the Grafton Food Pantry.

“We want to support our community by helping families in need,” Grafton Branch Manager Jeremy Heneghan said. “We collected food items from our Jerseyville and Grafton locations during the first week in June and we will be delivering them at the end of this week.”

He said he was so pleased to see donations coming in during non-holiday periods.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This really helps us to fill a real need,” Grafton Food Pantry Coordinator Mychele Hutchinson said. She explained that most of their donations come from local churches as well as walk-ins from individuals.

“These donations from businesses are greatly appreciated, we are very grateful to Jersey State Bank employees for their support of our community," she concluded.

Donations to the Grafton Food Pantry may be dropped off at City Hall Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

(Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer).

More like this: