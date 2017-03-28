JERSEYVILLE – Paw Power is approaching baseball and softball and newly added girls’ soccer! For the 2017 season, Jersey State Bank will partner with JCHS to reward the teams for their hard work and dedication. JSB will award $5 for every run baseball and softball scores during homes games up to a maximum of $500 per team. JSB will award $20 for every goal girls soccer makes up to a maximum of $500.

“Jersey State Bank is proud to have the opportunity to add girls’ soccer to Paw Power. We hope this will add an extra incentive to the wonderful season the girls are sure to have”, said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

Jersey State Bank will have a banner at the field tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded to the PAC and the team. For current Paw Power totals, come out to the games and support the Panthers. You can also check out JSB’s Facebook and Twitter page for current totals.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

