JERSEYVILLE – Paw Power is Back! Jersey State Bank is proud to announce their support of the Jersey Panthers with the continuation of Paw Power. For the 2019-2020 school year, the bank will partner with JCHS to reward several sports teams for their hard work and dedication. Varsity football and varsity boys’ soccer are kicking off the program this fall. We will award the football and soccer team for each point they score at a regular home game up to a maximum of $500 for each sport.

Jersey State Bank will have a banner at each field tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded to the PAC and the team. For current Paw Power totals, check out Jersey State Bank’s Facebook and Twitter page or look for the banner at the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This will be our fifth year running the Paw Power program for the Jersey Panthers. We are excited to see how the 2019-2020 year goes” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: