JERSEYVILLE – Paw Power is Back! Jersey State Bank is proud to announce their continued support of the Jersey Panthers with the continuation of Paw Power. For the 2016-2017 season, the bank will partner with JCHS to reward several sports teams for their hard work and dedication. Kicking off the program, we will award the varsity football team $4 for each point they score at a regular home game throughout the year up to a maximum of $500.

Jersey State Bank will once again have a banner on the north side of the field tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded to the PAC and the football team. For current Paw Power totals check out our Facebook and Twitter page or come out to the field and support the Panthers.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

