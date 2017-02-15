JERSEYVILLE- For the 2016-2017 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity girls basketball team to reward the girls for their hard work and dedication. They earned $1 for each point they scored during home games. JSB is proud to announce that the team reached their goal of $500 this season.

Jersey State Bank had a banner in the gym tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the girls’ basketball team.

The girls have had great success so far this season. Mackenzie Thurston has moved up to 6th on the career scoring list with 1294 points. Bethany Muenstermann became the girls basketball program's career leader in made three-pointers. At this time Bethany has made 205 three-pointers in her career. All of the players have worked very hard to achieve success at the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen levels this season. We can’t wait to see what next year will bring for girls basketball.

We are proud to announce we will be adding girls’ soccer to Paw Power this year. Look for the next Paw Power promotion during the girls’ soccer, boys’ baseball and girls’ softball season.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

