JERSEYVILLE - For the 2016-2017 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity boys basketball team to reward the boys for their hard work and dedication. They earned $1 for each point they scored during home games. JSB is proud to announce that the team reached their goal of $500 this season.

Jersey State Bank had a banner in the gym tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the boys’ basketball team.

“Jersey State Bank is proud of the effort and enthusiasm the boys’ basketball team showed this year. We wish the program much success next season and the seasons to come”, said Rick Solum, Assistant Trust Officer at Jersey State Bank.

Look for the next Paw Power promotion this spring to include both boys’ baseball and girls’ softball. Also new to this year’s spring promotion we have added girls’ soccer to our program. We wish all three teams the best of luck and look forward to rewarding them at the end of their respective seasons.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $145 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

