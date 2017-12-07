Thomas Rexing, congratulated by Shannon Thomas and Laura Stemm of Jersey State Bank.

JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month,” Thomas Rexing.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During November, Thomas received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because he received the most nominations, he was named “Student of the Month” at J.C.H.S.

