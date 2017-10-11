Christopher Jackson and Lydia Witt

JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month.” The recipient for the month of September is Senior Christopher Jackson.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During September, Chris received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because he received the most nominations, he was named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. He is being congratulated by Lydia Witt of Jersey State Bank.

