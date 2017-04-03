Jersey softball girls sweep doubleheader, move to 7-0 on season
JERSEYVILLE – The Panthers’ girls’ softball team kept its overall record unblemished at 7-0, while collecting 16 hits in a doubleheader against Rock Falls on Saturday at home.
Bethany Meunstermann, Caitlyn Connell and Peyton Tisdale were all two for three in the first game. Muenstermann had a double and RBI; Connell had a RBI and Tisdale had a double and triple and two RBI. Jersey scored three runs in the third, five in the second and three in the third in the first game against Southwestern to end the game 12-2.
Southwestern’s Molly Novak was one for three with a home run and two RBI in the opening encounter for Southwestern.
The Panthers’ Ashleigh Trochuck led the team in the second contest, and was two for three at the plate, while Tisdale, Libby Muenstermann and Bethany Muenstermann were all one for three. Libby Muenstermann had a triple and RBI; Bethany Muenstermann had a double and Tisdale a homer and RBI.
Bethany Muenstermann was the winning pitcher in the first and second contests. She just one hit and no runs in her three innings of work in the first contest. She was also the winner in the second game, allowing only five hits.
At Jerseyville
Game One
Jersey 0,1,0,3,5,3 10 hits, 12 runs, 3 errors
Southwestern 0,0,0,0,2,0 4 hits, 2 runs, 5 errors
Jersey hitters:
Bethany Muenstermann 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 double
Caitlyn Connell 2-3, 1 RBI
Peyton Tisdale 2-3, 2RBI, 1 Double, 1 Triple
Southwestern hitters
Molly Novack 1-3, 2RBI, 1 Home run
WP: Bethany Muenstermann 3 innings 1 hit, 0 runs 1BB, 3K
LP: Nixon
Second Game
Rock Falls 14
Southwestern 4
Third Game
Jersey 0,1,1,0,0,3 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 errors
Rock Falls 4,0,0,0,0,0 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 error
Jersey Hitters:
Peyton Tisdale 1-3, 3 RBI, 1HR
Ashleigh trochuck 2-3,
Libby Munsterman 1-3, a triple, 1 RBI
Bethany Muenstermann 1-3, a double
WP: Bethany Muenstermann 7 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 0ER, 2BB, 7K
