JERSEYVILLE – The Panthers’ girls’ softball team kept its overall record unblemished at 7-0, while collecting 16 hits in a doubleheader against Rock Falls on Saturday at home.

Bethany Meunstermann, Caitlyn Connell and Peyton Tisdale were all two for three in the first game. Muenstermann had a double and RBI; Connell had a RBI and Tisdale had a double and triple and two RBI. Jersey scored three runs in the third, five in the second and three in the third in the first game against Southwestern to end the game 12-2.

Southwestern’s Molly Novak was one for three with a home run and two RBI in the opening encounter for Southwestern.

The Panthers’ Ashleigh Trochuck led the team in the second contest, and was two for three at the plate, while Tisdale, Libby Muenstermann and Bethany Muenstermann were all one for three. Libby Muenstermann had a triple and RBI; Bethany Muenstermann had a double and Tisdale a homer and RBI.

Bethany Muenstermann was the winning pitcher in the first and second contests. She just one hit and no runs in her three innings of work in the first contest. She was also the winner in the second game, allowing only five hits.

At Jerseyville

Game One

Jersey 0,1,0,3,5,3 10 hits, 12 runs, 3 errors

Southwestern 0,0,0,0,2,0 4 hits, 2 runs, 5 errors

Jersey hitters:

Bethany Muenstermann 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 double

Caitlyn Connell 2-3, 1 RBI

Peyton Tisdale 2-3, 2RBI, 1 Double, 1 Triple

Southwestern hitters

Article continues after sponsor message

Molly Novack 1-3, 2RBI, 1 Home run

WP: Bethany Muenstermann 3 innings 1 hit, 0 runs 1BB, 3K

LP: Nixon

Second Game

Rock Falls 14

Southwestern 4

Third Game

Jersey 0,1,1,0,0,3 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 errors

Rock Falls 4,0,0,0,0,0 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 error

Jersey Hitters:

Peyton Tisdale 1-3, 3 RBI, 1HR

Ashleigh trochuck 2-3,

Libby Munsterman 1-3, a triple, 1 RBI

Bethany Muenstermann 1-3, a double

WP: Bethany Muenstermann 7 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 0ER, 2BB, 7K

More like this: