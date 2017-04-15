JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey and Alton girls track teams had some strong performances in different events on Friday in the Jersey Invitational, a girls-only meet.

Alton placed second in the team totals with 71 points, behind Chatham Glenwood with 106. Jersey scored 50 points to close out the top three in the team standings.

Megan Wilson, the Jersey girls track coach, said overall the meet was a good one for her kids.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have some kids in pain this time of the season and we have to pull back a bit to make sure they are ready for conference and sectionals,” she said. “Maysha Vickers, a sophomore, ran really well and is coming on strong. She is running 27s in the 200s and helping us win the last leg of the 4 x 200. Other runners in the 4 x 200 team are Anne Snyders, Fran Tepen and Lexi Liles. The 4 x 400 team of Snyders, Abby Manns, Liles and Kiara Chapman ran 4:12 for first place. We have big plans for that relay by the end of the season.”

Jersey continued to look strong in the relay events, winning the 4 x 200 relay (1:50.8) and the 4 x 400 relay (4:12.8).

Alton’s first-place winners were Alleyah Tuggle in the 100 (12.32), Katie Mans in the 400 (1:02.2) and Ty’Riss Holloway in the 200 (26.30).