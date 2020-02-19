Jersey Sheriff's Office, State Police Work Serious Accident on Illinois Route 109 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are working a very serious accident in Jersey County on Wednesday night. Article continues after sponsor message The accident took place on Illinois Route 109 just south of McClusky Road. No other details were yet known, but more information will be released later in the evening, county officials said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending