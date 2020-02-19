JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are working a very serious accident in Jersey County on Wednesday night.

The accident took place on Illinois Route 109 just south of McClusky Road. No other details were yet known, but more information will be released later in the evening, county officials said.

