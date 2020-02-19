Jersey Sheriff's Office, State Police Work Serious Accident on Illinois Route 109
February 19, 2020 6:32 PM
Listen to the story
JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are working a very serious accident in Jersey County on Wednesday night.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The accident took place on Illinois Route 109 just south of McClusky Road. No other details were yet known, but more information will be released later in the evening, county officials said.
More like this: