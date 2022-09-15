JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Jerseyville Police were called to a domestic incident in a rural area on Thursday night.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said a man is in custody after the incident and he said a weapon was involved and shots were fired, but thankfully, no one was injured.

He said the situation occurred on Costello Road near Illinois Route 16. The sheriff and other authorities were waiting on a search warrant and then they were going to look for shell casings, the sheriff said at the scene late Thursday.

The man left the scene on a four-wheeler, but eventually was apprehended, the sheriff said.

ISP had drones that were used in the search, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he greatly appreciated the teamwork to apprehend the person and that ISP, the sheriff's office, and the Jerseyville officer worked together in good fashion.

The man was taken without incident once the four-wheeler was stopped, he said.

