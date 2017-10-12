JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg provided information Wednesday on the reasons behind the Drug Enforcement Zone that was positioned on Highway 67, just beyond the border of Madison and Jersey Counties, between Godfrey and Delhi on Tuesday.

Wimmersberg said when he took over as sheriff, he made a commitment he was going to think out of the box in finding ways to combat the drug problem throughout the county, along with other crimes.

The Illinois State Police assisted Jersey County in the Drug Enforcement Zone, which Wimmersberg said the sheriff’s department plans to do again. The sheriff's department placed signs before them that said "Drug Enforcement Zone Ahead."

Article continues after sponsor message

“We don’t have the resources to monitor every highway through Jersey County,” Wimmersberg said. “We have a drug problem in Jersey County like most others throughout the state. We are dealing with heroin and meth more and more.”

The sheriff said his department and the Illinois State Police made only “probable cause” stops. He said it wasn’t a situation of stopping every third car, but there had to be a “probable cause.” He said the Drug Enforcement Zone was done to send a message to those transporting and carrying drugs that law enforcement is out there.

“We have to think of ways to protect our children,” the sheriff said. “As law enforcement officers, we have to think outside the box to make an impact. I am not in the business of failing. We want to do our best to stop the drug problem.”

Wimmersberg said in the stops there was not a major drug stop or confiscation, but some minor offenses were discovered.

More like this: