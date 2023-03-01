JERSEYVILLE - Jax, a K-9 with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, discovered a special toy car while on duty on March 1 honoring Carson Cheney, a child who died in 2012 just before his fifth birthday.

“While on duty today, K-9 Jax located this little toy car. We thought this would be a neat thing to share with the community,” the Jersey Couty Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “These cars have been found all over the world in honor of a little boy who has passed away. What an amazing way to continue to celebrate Carson’s life and keep his memory alive.”

Carson Dean Cheney was attempting to make children laugh in 2012 for a picture his father was taking of another family at the Glenwood Cemetery in Park City, Utah, when a tombstone became dislodged from its footing and smashed into the boy.

Carson went behind a tombstone pretending to be a leprechaun so that the children being photographed could smile when the six-foot stone fell on top of the youngster.

The Sheriff’s Office tagged the official Carson Courage Cars Facebook page and used the hashtag #carsoncouragecars, which contains several other stories of people finding Carson’s cars.

Cars have been found everywhere from Iowa to Utah and beyond, including one car which is now in Ukraine, and a few cars in Guatemala.

More about Carson Courage Cars can be found on their Facebook page or under #carsoncouragecars.

