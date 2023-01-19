JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns released information on Thursday that Kaila M. Vatole remains missing at this time.

Manns said the Jersey County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating Vatole.

"Kaila went missing on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from her residence located on Little Piasa Road in Dow," Sheriff Manns said. "In the past, Kaila resided in Carlinville, Alton, and Wood River, Illinois. She is a cancer survivor, and has recurring medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag."

Anyone with any information about Kaila is asked to contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-6881 or stop by 114 North Washington, Jerseyville, IL., 62052, the Jersey Sheriff's headquarters.

The sheriff described Kaila with the following details:

  • 39-year-old female
  • 5-3 tall, 111 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair dyed blonde
  • Multiple tattoos on neck, arms, legs, and hands
  • Believed to be wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, a black hoodie, and white high-top tennis shoes.

