JERSEYVILLE - Senior Kate Jones has had a very successful 2021-2022 school year, first qualifying for state in girls tennis and now on the basketball court for the Panthers. Kate and her doubles partner Sabrina Ingram advanced to IHSA state tennis competition.

Kate is one of the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Female Athletes of the Month For Jersey Community High School. The Jersey senior has an ambitious future as she may attend the University of Iowa in the fall. She plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

"I would like to thank Coach Diamond for always pushing me to do better even when I didn’t think I could," she said. "Also thanks to Pat Coyle for giving his time and efforts for me to become a better player. A thank you to Anne and Ellen Snyders who first introduced me to the game and all the basics of tennis. And my parents who always supported me and dropped everything to come to watch me play."

Kate said her time as an athlete has taught her: "Mental toughness, a battling spirit, and allowed her to have great teammates."

"I started playing tennis in sixth grade," she said. "What I like most about tennis is that anything can happen. No matter what the score is or how much you're losing, you can always come back as long as you have a positive mindset."

Kate said she also enjoys time as a basketball player and her efforts in school clubs/activities. She is a guard on the Panthers' girls basketball team.

Because of her time as an athlete, she says: "I know what working hard means and looks like, the importance of teamwork, and how to take responsibility for my own performance."

Kate is part of the National Honors Society, takes multiple honors classes, and is a Class Council Officer.

