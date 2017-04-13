





JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey boys and girls walked away with easy team victories in a co-ed meet with Bunker Hill, CM, Greenfield and Carrollton on Wednesday.



The Jersey boys won with 156 points to next finisher Civic Memorial with 105 points and Carrollton with 51 points. Greenfield tallied 33 points.

In the boys meet, Jersey first-place finishers were:



Austin Kimbrel in the high jump (6-2)



Rexing in the 110 high hurdles (16.2) and 300 low hurdles (46.0)



Ben Flowers in the 800 (2:06.9)



Bertman in the 1,600 for Jersey (5:06.8)



Jersey in the 4 x 100 relay (44.8)



The Panthers in the 4 x 200 relay (1:37.1)



Jersey in the 4 x 400 relay (3:40.9)



The Panthers’ Shaw was first in the discus (108-8) and Jake Ridenhour was first in the 100 (11.1).



Ross is an extremely versatile runner, Jersey head coach Harold Landon said.



“Ross seems to love track and field,” Landon added. “He runs cross country just to condition for track. If he can take a second or so off in the quarter I think he will be able to run in college if he wants.



“This is Ridenhour’s first year out for track. I just wish we had had him all four years. He has been outstanding so far this season.”



Landon said he thought Flowers looked great in the 800 and continues to come back from a leg injury at the beginning of the year.



Carrollton’s Wade Prough was first in the long jump (19-10.5) and triple jump (37-5.5); Foiles of Carrollton won the shot put (46-7.5).



Stevenson of CM won the 200 (24.4) and 400 (54.5). Civic Memorial won the 4 x 800 relay with a time of 9:16.2.

