JERSEY COUNTY – Illinois State Police said today a Jersey resident was held at their residence as a hostage for several hours, but thankfully was able to escape on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The suspect fired at officers and officers returned fire. ISP said the suspect was found deceased in the home.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 18000 block of U.S. Route 67 in Jerseyville.

ISP said the report came in at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, that an unknown suspect entered a home in the 18000 block of U.S. Route 67 in Jerseyville. The resident was able to escape after being held hostage and called law enforcement.

"At this time, it is unknown if the subject was struck by gunfire from the officers," ISP said. "The investigation is still open and ongoing.

"Deputies from the Jersey County Sherriff’s Department arrived at the scene after the call," ISP said. "Reportedly, a subject fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire. After the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) arrived on the scene officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence.

"The subject was found deceased a short time later. No further information is available at this time."

