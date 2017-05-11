JERSEYVILLE - Jersey baseball recognized a successful group of seniors in Wednesday’s final home game against Highland.

Panther senior team members are Kyle Kanturek, Mitch Stockstill, Dylan Smith, Zach Benware, Daniel Williams, Nate Rohmann, and Dalton Hake.

“Our seniors are going to be missed,” Jersey head baseball coach Darren Perdun said. “They are a hard working group.”

Highland defeated Jersey 5-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Ken Schell Field Wednesday; the Panthers fell to 11-14 overall, 0-7 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 17-8-1 and 4-5 in the league.

Collin Carey was 2-for-4 for JCHS, while Zach Benware, Ryan Johnes, Logan Simpson and Mitch Stockstill each had hits for the Panthers; Stockstill had a run scored and Blake Wittman had a RBI. Nate Rohmann took the loss, fanning seven.

Jersey is at Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. today and visits Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

