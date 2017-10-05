JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s boys soccer team recognized several seniors on Tuesday night.

The Panthers played a solid match against Highland, but Highland slipped past them 2-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match. Andrew Kribs had the Panthers’ lone goal in the match.

The seniors recognized were Cody Gibson, John Fink, Dax Kanallakan, Isaac Hausman, Alan Wendel, Caleb Manns, Logan Simpson, John Bray and Gavin McGuire.

Jersey head boys soccer coach Scott Burney described his Panther seniors as “a great group of boys.”

“They are a real pleasure to be around,” he said. “They all excel in the classroom and are very involved in many non-for-profit groups here in Jerseyville. Whether it be involved in their church, a friends church or collecting items for the less fortunate - they are always the first ones there and last ones to leave.”

Burney said the boys want to be successful and have battled some injuries this season, but never have they complained or used that as an excuse.

“We are going to miss the seniors,” Burney said.

