PIASA - Jersey prevailed over Southwestern 25-12, 15-25, 25-18 in a matchup of two quality high school volleyball teams on Monday night.

Jersey’s Abby Manns led all players at the net with 9 kills, Lauren Rexing had 6 kills for the Panthers. Morgan Durham and 5 kills for Southwestern, Mayci Durham had and Bri Roloff had 4 kills for the Piasa Birds.

Jersey’s Sydney Gillis had 20 digs, Sally Hudson had 12 and Clare Breden 10. Wilderman, Roloff and Megan Bailey had 13 digs each.

Southwestern hosts Greenville on Thursday and Jersey travels to Waterloo today and hosts Mascoutah on Thursday.

Southwestern head volleyball coach Julie Edwards said she was proud of how her team performed against a quality Jersey team.

“I think things went really well overall, I am proud of the team for how they responded in the second and third games,” she said. “I think the girls bring great things for the future. We made a couple mistakes or we would have had it. We have three senior starters and three junior starters.”

Jersey coach Toni Goetten, said: “We tend to get comfortable on the second set and have to battle back in the third. There are things we need to work on. Freshman Kari Krueger did an excellent job. We want to take the conference. This is our chance this year and we should definitely be competitive in the conference.”

