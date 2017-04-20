BETHALTO – Jersey softball pitcher Bethany Muenstermann has had a very good year for a Panther team that stands at 12-4 on the year. The senior is 7-2 on the year with a 2.73 earned-run average, having struck out 44 opposing batters and given up 25 earned runs on 51 hits in 64 innings pitched through Saturday.

“We're a strong team,” Muenstermann said following the recent 22-10 win over Civic Memorial. “We have good leadership and we play well together; we have a good team. We've played together for awhile; our lineup is mostly seniors and have underclassmen that are proving themselves a lot right now. If we play like we can, we've got it.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We do have some tough competition ahead of us, but if we pull together as a team, we can do it.”

Muenstermann has been playing softball for the past 10 years and will be attending Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey following her graduation from JCHS this spring; she'll be joined by teammate Kaylee Griggs and Caitlyn Connell, along with teammates Ashton Tewell, who signed for tennis, and Mackenzie Thurston, who signed for volleyball.

From the plate, Muenstermann is hitting .696 for the year, going 39-for-56 on the year with four homers and 20 RBIs to go with 14 doubles and a .721 on-base percentage and a 1.161 slugging percentage. The Panthers host Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then head to Belleville East for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader before hosting Highland at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.