JERSEYVILLE - Do not delay registering for Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) T-Ball and Pitch Machine Leagues. Teams are coed and will be divided by the grade the child is entering in the fall 2017: T-Ball is for kids entering grades K-1st and Pitch Machine is for kids entering grades 2nd-3rd. Parents will be contacted by the coach by the start of May. Games will run late-May through mid-July. All games will be played at Dolan Park, any night of the week and weekends. Schedules typically include two games per week per team, but the department does reserve the right to schedule more or less if needed.

The league’s success depends on parents as coaches, so please volunteer to be a coach on the registration form. Registration is $40 per child and includes a game shirt and hat. Each player will need a glove and bat, which are not provided by the program. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. The registration deadline is Sunday, March 5!

Article continues after sponsor message

JPRD has an online registration option specifically for these programs athttps://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Programs. Parents can still register in person or by mail with the registration form and cash or check! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registration accepted after the deadline.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/youth/, call the JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: