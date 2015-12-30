JERSEYVILLE - The hosts of the Jersey Community High School Holiday Tournament pushed to earn themselves two shots at redemption in Tuesday, Dec. 29’s games.

After losing to the Civic Memorial High School Lady Eagles basketball team 57-32 on Monday, the team came back with two more games on the schedule for Tuesday and a wholehearted sense of determination.

Ultimately, the team ended up winning their first game of the day against the Granite City High School Lady Warriors basketball team by a whomping 15 points with a score of 69-54.

“We played a pretty smart game,” Jersey Coach Kevin Strebel said. “We have those people who can get out on the court and we can easily find those shooters to get the job done.”

Granite City head coach Whitney Sykes-Rodgers, despite the team’s loss, was still proud of how her girls played.

“The kids played hard and that’s normally all I ask,” she said. “If we keep our turnovers down, I’m not worried [about tomorrow], if we turn the ball over, that’s when we get into trouble. That’s the only thing I’m worried about.”

Junior Bethany Muenstermann brought in a whomping 25 points in for her team with six three-pointers, one basket, and five successful free throws. Behind her with 24 points was junior MacKenzie Thurston, who nabbed seven baskets and 10 points from free throws. Senior Lauren Davis landed 12 points with three baskets, one three-pointer and three good free throws. With seven points, senior Caroline Crawford assisted her team with two baskets and one three-pointer. Senior Ally Schroeder scored a free throw shot in the third quarter.

For Granite City, junior Addaya Moore really shined. With twelve baskets and six free throws, she brought in a staggering 30 points for the her team. Following Moore with 9 points was sophomore Donyai Garrett with four two-point baskets and one free throw point. Senior Khadija Helms brought in seven points for the Lady Warriors. Behind her was sophomore Maya Ware with six points and junior Robyn Pointer with two points scored for their team in total.

Jersey will face Freeburg High School at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

This game was an interesting one in itself with a call that ruffled some feathers. After a technical foul was called, one of the referees ejected Coach Sykes for standing during the second period. The team’s assistant coach Aaron Streid was quick to jump in and take the leadership in stride.

“They did good without me and I had no doubts about Aaron jumping in and taking the lead,” she said.

Their journey to redemption was successful in at least one respect. Unfortunately for the Panthers, their team was defeated by the Calhoun High School Warriors 60-46 in the last game of the day.

The Lady Warriors will play against the Carrollton High School Lady Hawks at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

