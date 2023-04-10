JERSEYVILLE - The high jump team of Lexi Trexler, Corree Yates and Morgan Allen all combined to win the high jump as Jersey tied for second with Highland, four points behind winner Freeburg at the Jersey Relays girls track meet held Thursday at Snyder's Sports Complex.

The Midgets won the meet with 112 points, with both the Panthers and Bulldogs tying for second with 108 points each, Marquette Catholic came in fourth at 60 points, Mascoutah was fifth with 48 points and Jacksonville finished sixth with 32 points.

In the long jump, the Explorers won the event with a combined total of 13.88 meters, with the Panthers coming in second at 13.46 meters, the Midgets placed third at 13.23 meters, the Bulldogs were fourth at 12.60 meters and the Crimsons were fifth at 11.61 meters. Marquette took the triple jump with a distance of 28.44 meters, with Highland second at 25.37 meters, Jersey came in third at 24.35 meters, fourth place went to Freeburg at 17.64 meters and Mascoutah was fifth at 9.01 meters.

Marquette's Caroline Cain, Grace Sechrest, Karly Davenport and Sammy Hentrich won the 4 x 100 relay. Hentrich, Sechrest and Davenport were members of the first-place triple jump and long jump teams.

The format is very unusual, yet fun, as the events are run as relays, with the team that has the greatest distance or height in the field events the winner, along with track events that aren't usually held.

The atmosphere for the meet is fun, yet competitive, with athletes performing in events that they may never have participated in before or haven't competed in since they were in middle school.

In the 4x1,600 meter relay, Highland with a time of 25:58.3, with Freeburg in second at 27:00.9. The Bulldogs won the discus throw with a combined distance of 69.17 meters, with the Crimsons second at 68.00 meters, the Panthers came in third at 59.62 meters, fourth place went to the Midgets at 56.36 meters and the Indians were fifth at 44.88 meters.

Highland took the shot put with a distance of 27,41 meters, with second place going to Jacksonville at 25.97 meters, Jersey was third at 22.89 meters, Freeburg came in fourth at 20.75 meters and Mascoutah was fifth at 18.63 meters. The Midgets won the hurdle shuttle at 1:17.31, while the Panthers were second at 1:19.55.

Highland won the 4x200 meter relay at 1:55.5, with Mascoutah coming in second at 1:57.7, Jersey placed third at 1:58.1, Marquette came in fourth at 1:58.4 and Freeburg came in fifth at 1:59.7. Highland took the pole vault at the height of seven feet, nine inches, while Jersey was second and seven feet even. The Midgets won the 800-meter sprint medley with a time of 1:58.7, with the Panthers second at 2:06.0, Marquette third at 2:08.6, Highland came in fourth at 2:09.2 and Jacksonville finished fifth at 2:10.8. In the novelty 4x100 meter relay, Mascoutah won at 58.0 seconds, with Freeburg coming in second at 1:04.6, Jersey was third at 1:04.7, Highland was fourth at 1:06.8 and Jacksonville was fifth at 1:09.4.

The freshman-sophomore 4x100 meter relay was won by Jersey at 56.6 seconds, with Freeburg in second at 57.9 seconds, Marquette came in third at 59.6 seconds, Jacksonville was fourth at 1:00.2 and Mascoutah came in fifth at 1:00.6. The Panthers took the high jump with a combined height of 13 feet, six inches, with the Midgets coming in second at 13 feet, four inches, third place went to Highland at 12 feet, six inches, in fourth place were the Crimsons at seven feet, six inches, and the Explorers were fifth at four feet, 10 inches. Highland won the 4x800 meter relay at 11:42.1, with Marquette second at 11:59.0, in third place was Freeburg at 12:14.9, Jersey was fourth at 12:22.5 and Mascoutah came in fifth at 12:29.0.

In the traditional 4x100 meters, Marquette won with a time of 53.7 seconds, with Mascoutah second at 54.7 seconds, Freeburg was right behind in third at 54.8 seconds and Highland came in fourth at 56.7 seconds. The 3x300 meters hurdle relay went to Freeburg at 2:47.31, with Mascoutah in second at 3:09.24. Jersey did have a time of 2:03.85 but had only two hurdlers compete in the race.

Highland won the freshman-sophomore distance medley race with a time of 12:08.4, with Freeburg second at 12:18.9, Jersey came in third at 13:18.1 and Mascoutah was fourth at 13:21.3. In the final race of the day, the 4x400 meters, the Midgets were the winners at 4:20.5, with the Bulldogs second at 4:38.4, the Panthers were third at 4:48.9, the Explorers were fourth at 4:54.0 and the Crimsons came in fifth at 5:16.9.

