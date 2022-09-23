JERSEY 25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 31, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 77: Katie Johnson was the individual winner for Marquette as the Explorers placed second to Jersey, with host team Southwestern coming in third in a meet that also included Maryville Christian and Gillespie.

Taylor Woodring had a time of 22:26 for the Panthers, while Chloe Kallal came in at 23:05, Abby Fraley was right behind at 23:08, as was Halie Carter at 23:13, Peyton Finkes had a time of 23:44, Ali Brooks was in at 24:36, Belle Peterbaugh had a time of 25:20, Reese Lorton was in at 25:41 and Kate Heitzig was timed in 26:02.

Johnson's winning time was 22:02, while Paige Rister came in at 22:58, Kailey Vickrey was in at 23:33, Hudson McCowan had a time of 23:55.

Claire Antrainer was home at 24:27, Cassidy Eccles had a time of 25:22, Ava Certa's time was 28:19 and Isabel Downey was in at 29:12.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28: Jersey's Griffin Williams was the individual winner of the race in a quad meet hosted by Southwestern with Gillespie and Marquette.

Williams came in at 16:27, with Logan Wade coming in at 18:13, Kris Turnbaugh having a time of 19:18 and Drake Wilson came home at 20:45.

The Piasa Birds were led by Garrett Beutel's 18:07 time, with Bram Beutel coming in at 18:38, Drew Spangler had a time of 18:51, Zach Rue was in at 22:14, Logan Custer's time was 22:23, Chase Miller was clocked in 24:15 and Marek Kirsch had a time of 29:44.

The Explorers' top runner was Daniel Kline, who was in at 18:37, followed by Hayden Sherman at 19:16.

Braden Nash had a time of 20:30, Josh Kreitner was clocked in 20:37 and Owen Page came in at 21:54.

Maddie Gordon was the top runner for the Piasa Birds with a time of 24:16, while Jillian Beilsmith was in at 26:35, Kaitlyn Kemna had a time of 26:55 and Kaylyn Holtorf was in at 28:13.

The Lions were led by Isabel Jacob, who had a time of 23:02, with Mia Donald in at 23:14 and Ava Norrenberns had a time of 27:44.

