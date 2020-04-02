Jersey and Macoupin now have positive cases of coronavirus in their counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday. St. Clair County Thursday announced its third death from coronavirus disease, this time a man in his 70s.

Madison County’s cases increased to 29 cases from 25 cases on Wednesday and St. Clair County to 55 positive COVID-19 cases compared to 53 cases the previous day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Neighboring Missouri now has 1,834 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 19 deaths.

More like this: