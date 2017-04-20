MASCOUTAH 1, JERSEY 0: Mascoutah scored a run in the top of the first and made it stand up as the Indians took a 1-0 MVC win over Jersey in Jerseyville Thursday; the Panthers fell to 12-4 overall, 1-2 in the league, while the Indians moved to 11-9 and 2-2.

Maggie Collins had JCHS' only hit of the day, a double; Bethany Muenstermann struck out three in taking the loss. Muenstermann tossed a two-hit game on the mound.

The Panthers host Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then travel to Belleville East for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.