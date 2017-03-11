Jersey Indoor Thaw kicks off track & field season for area teams
ELSAH - "And, we're off!"
Track and field season has officially arrived across the Riverbend and teams from around the region ushered in the new season with the 3rd Annual Jersey Winter Thaw.
Teams from Alton, Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City and Roxana joined Jersey in the indoor meet at the Grafton Sports Complex on the campus of Principia College.
With the start of a new season comes a clean slate to fix mistakes and build upon skills. For example, the new girls track and field coach for Alton, Jada Moore, is using this season to build relationships with the young group of athletes on her squad.
"Everything is going well," Moore said. "I'm a very competitive person, and this year, our team is very young with only two seniors or so. It is all going to be about adjusting methods and having them get used to my style of coaching."
- Ellie Niemann, Litchfield (5’2”)
- Addaya Moore, Granite City (5’0”)
- Haley McCaslin, Hillsboro (5’0”)
- Tori Seago, Staunton (5’0”)
- Sydney Merle, Jersey (4’10”)
- Tristen Tewes, Pleasant Plains (6’6”)
- Torrey Deal, Granite City (6’6”)
- Austin Kimbrel, Jersey (6’4”)
- Joe Wooten, Madison (6’4”)
- Ethan Swenson, Mt. Olive (6’0”)
- Stephanie Jacobs, Freeburg (10’6”)
- Maggie Schutte, Quincy (10’10”)
- Ty’Riss Holloway, Alton, (8’0”)
- Ella Siebenberger, Freeburg (7’6”)
- Abby Meyers, Chester (7’6”)
- Andrew Glynn, Staunton (14’6”)
- Ian Alberts. Freeburg (13’0”)
- Cameron Witts, Williamsville (13’0”)
- Joseph Fisher, Staunton (12’6”)
- Blake Hubbard, Carlinville (12’6”)
- Bryn Guthrie, Litchfield (16’6”)
- Kiera West, Collinsville (15’0”)
- Hanna Boaus, Freeburg (14’9”)
- Madeline Brahler, Alton (14’7”)
- Leighann Nottke, East Alton-Wood River (14’5”)
- Jaylon Bester, Althoff Catholic (21’7”)
- Sam McAfee, Pleasant Plains (20’6”)
- Kendall Kennedy, Madison (20’ 1.50”)
- Brady Egelhoff, Carlinville (19’3”)
- Traivs Thier, Waterloo (19’2”)
- Maggie Schutte, Quincy (35’6”)
- Hannah Boaus, Freeburg (32’1”)
- Lexi Liles, Jersey (31’ 8.50”)
- DeJia Hankins, Quincy (31’7”)
- Delphanae Griffin, Madison (30’10”)
- Jaylon Bester, Althoff Catholic (44’3”)
- Torrey Deal, Granite City (44’3”)
- Max Rogers, Carlinville (40’4”)
- Carl Moore, Madison (40’4”)
- Brendan Meng, Freeburg (39’0”)
- Arriana Benjamin, Quincy (40’2”)
- Chandler Hayden, Pittsfield (36’10”)
- Logan Wertin, Litchfield (33’6”)
- Jessica Whiteside, Waterloo (32’0”)
- Kyra Caswell, Collinsville (31’6”)
- Dillon Birch, Shelbyville (51’6”)
- Travis Hancock, Litchfield (44’3”)
- Brad Olysav, Williamsville (43’11”)
- Gabe Long, Carlinville (42’11”)
- Antonio Williams, Wesclin (42’5”)
- Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo (11:31.91)
- Lydia Kurfman, Quincy (11:35.01)
- Riley VIckrey. Alton Marquette (12:07.28)
- April Goetz, Auburn (12:10.01)
- Caroline Quarton, Litchfield (12:10.80)
- Wyatt McIntyre, Athens (9:26.17)
- Charlie Parrish, Freeburg (9:37.50)
- Tyler Pasley, Shelbyville (9:38.92)
- Jacob Blocher, Highland (10:05.59)
- Adam Robson, Waterloo (10:23.69)
- TyKiaza Jones, Granite City (9.25)
- Maggie Schutte, Quincy (9.33)
- Morgan Atchison, Chester (9.60)
- Kimbreon Knight, Alton (10.07)
- Ayonna Clanton, Alton (10.65)
- Dontez Pittman, Madison (8.71)
- Ethan Swenson, Mt. Olive (8.86)
- Kendall Kennedy, Madison (8.97)
- Turner Pullen. Shelbyville (8.99)
- Holden Evans, Wesclin (9.25)
- Toni Rush, Granite City (7.96)
- Jeanea Epps, Alton (8.12)
- Ashley Brown, Collinsville (8.21)
- Epiphany Smith, Althoff (8.29)
- Kyra Huber, Hillsboro (8.31)
- Jaylon Bester, Althoff Catholic (7.13)
- Tristan Blair, Sacred Heart-Griffin (7.19)
- Eric Griffin, Madison (7.36)
- Kentrell Beck, Shelbyville (7.38)
- Selby Wolf, Highland (7.48)
- Freeburg (Whitworth, Chandler, Gilmore, Collier), 9:58.98
- Alton (Mans, Goner, Rangel, Markel), 10:41.89
- Pittsfield (Williams, Marrable, Merryman, Bauer), 10:55.75
- Jersey (Liles, Manns, Cook, Merle), 10:56.23
- Quincy (Fuglaar, George, Hickerson, Fleming), 11:28.67
- Pleasant Plains (Sunley, Doll, Brummett, McGraw), 8:54.66
- Granite City (Harold, James, Perry, Nikonowicz), 8:59.83
- Freeburg (Stein, Holliday, Kassing, McDuffy), 9:07.73
- Highland (Sexton, Jones, Schrage, McMillen), 9:08.21
- East Alton-Wood River (Springman, White, Darr, Wallendorff), 9:08.67
- Kayla Whitworth, Freeburg (2:31.01)
- Breanna Chandler, Freeburg (2:31.15)
- Alexis Throne, Litchfield (2:31.85)
- Kellie Mans, Alton (2:34.50)
- Sydney Bauer, Pittsfield (2:36.60)
- Josh Cable, Rochester (2:00.10)
- Jason Landon, Carlinville (2:01.53)
- Drew Wilkerson, Freeburg (2:02.98)
- Craig Collier, Freeburg (2:04.72)
- Ryan Skowronski, Shelbyville (2:05.05)
- Granite City (Wilson, Moore, Howliet, Rush) 1:49.44
- Alton (Epps, Tuggle, Stahlschmidt, Johnson) 1:50.09
- Litchfield (Priddle, Niemann, Guthrie. Priddle) 1:53.49
- Hillsboro (Huber, Meier, Wilson, Miller) 1:56.09
- Chester (Meyers, Howie, Kattenbraker, Atchison) 1:57.00
- Madison (Griffin, Jones, Scott, McCoy) 1:36.07
- Pleasant Plains (Tapscott, Western, Miller, Shults) 1:37.40
- Shelbyville (Plummer, Beck, Spears, Pullen) 1:37.86
- Jersey (Kimbrel, Ridenhour, Hall, Hill) 1:38.86
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (Mason, Lee, Von Behren, Ross) 1:39.43
- Kiara Chapman, Jersey (1:01.66)
- Kristen Collier, Freeburg (1:03.32)
- Jessica Kattenbracker, Chester (1:04.28)
- Addie Burris, Althoff (1:05.46)
- Ashley Brown, Collinsville (1:05.66)
- Noah Hays, Waterloo (51.47)
- Tyler Higgins, Highland (54.00)
- Lucas Ross, Jersey (54.05)
- Dawson Holden, Waterloo (54.29)
- Luke Foltz, Shelbyville (54.71)
- Lydia Kurfman, Quincy (5:34.99)
- Caroline Quarton, Litchfield (5:44.01)
- Madi Throne, Litchfield (5:44.02)
- Riley Vickrey, Alton Marquette (5:49.64)
- Ashley Gilmore, Freeburg (5:51.79)
- Josh Cable, Rochester (4:34.14)
- Jake Schwartz, Waterloo (4:34.23)
- Jordan Sieger, Shelbyville (4:39.88)
- Corbin Schwable, Freeburg (4:45.10)
- Reiss Wegman, Wesclin (4:52.81)
- Robin Pointer, Granite City (26.52)
- TyKiaza Jones, Granite City (27.25)
- Breonni Bacon, Collinsville (27.45)
- Tori Keeler, Astoria (27.49)
- Kiera West, Collinsville (27.56)
- Eric Griffin, Madison (23.99)
- Zac Womack, East Alton-Wood River (29.62)
- Hunter Tapscott, Pleasant Plains (24.78)
- Garrett Simunich, Waterloo (24.83)
- Tristan Hoener, Quincy (25:05)
- Jersey (Snyders, Cook, Lyles, Chapman) 4:18.74
- Chester (Atchison, Dunning, Howie, Kattenbraker) 4:27.45
- Litchfield (Guthrie, Throne, Niemann, Priddle) 4:29.17
- Granite City (Comer, Moore, Howliet, Du Hart) 4:30.62
- Alton (Tuggle, Bean, Knight, Johnson) 4:31.52
- Waterloo (Hays, Holden, McAlister, Schwartz) 3:36.67
- Freeburg (Collier, Williams, Wilkerson, Alberts) 3:38.82
- Pleasant Plains (Shultz, Miller, McFadden, McGraw) 3:40.22
- Carlinville (Landon, Roper, Landon, Hughes) 3:41.61
- Madison (Scott, Griffin, Pittman, Wooten) 3:44.69
