ELSAH - "And, we're off!"

Track and field season has officially arrived across the Riverbend and teams from around the region ushered in the new season with the 3rd Annual Jersey Winter Thaw.

Teams from Alton, Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City and Roxana joined Jersey in the indoor meet at the Grafton Sports Complex on the campus of Principia College.

With the start of a new season comes a clean slate to fix mistakes and build upon skills. For example, the new girls track and field coach for Alton, Jada Moore, is using this season to build relationships with the young group of athletes on her squad.

"Everything is going well," Moore said. "I'm a very competitive person, and this year, our team is very young with only two seniors or so. It is all going to be about adjusting methods and having them get used to my style of coaching."

SEE RESULTS BELOW (COURTESY OF ENDURANCE RACE TIMING):

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

Ellie Niemann, Litchfield (5’2”) Addaya Moore, Granite City (5’0”) Haley McCaslin, Hillsboro (5’0”) Tori Seago, Staunton (5’0”) Sydney Merle, Jersey (4’10”)

BOYS HIGH JUMP

Tristen Tewes, Pleasant Plains (6’6”) Torrey Deal, Granite City (6’6”) Austin Kimbrel, Jersey (6’4”) Joe Wooten, Madison (6’4”) Ethan Swenson, Mt. Olive (6’0”)

GIRLS POLE VAULT

Stephanie Jacobs, Freeburg (10’6”) Maggie Schutte, Quincy (10’10”) Ty’Riss Holloway, Alton, (8’0”) Ella Siebenberger, Freeburg (7’6”) Abby Meyers, Chester (7’6”)

BOYS POLE VAULT

Andrew Glynn, Staunton (14’6”) Ian Alberts. Freeburg (13’0”) Cameron Witts, Williamsville (13’0”) Joseph Fisher, Staunton (12’6”) Blake Hubbard, Carlinville (12’6”)

GIRLS LONG JUMP

Bryn Guthrie, Litchfield (16’6”) Kiera West, Collinsville (15’0”) Hanna Boaus, Freeburg (14’9”) Madeline Brahler, Alton (14’7”) Leighann Nottke, East Alton-Wood River (14’5”)

BOYS LONG JUMP

Jaylon Bester, Althoff Catholic (21’7”) Sam McAfee, Pleasant Plains (20’6”) Kendall Kennedy, Madison (20’ 1.50”) Brady Egelhoff, Carlinville (19’3”) Traivs Thier, Waterloo (19’2”)

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

Maggie Schutte, Quincy (35’6”) Hannah Boaus, Freeburg (32’1”) Lexi Liles, Jersey (31’ 8.50”) DeJia Hankins, Quincy (31’7”) Delphanae Griffin, Madison (30’10”)

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

Jaylon Bester, Althoff Catholic (44’3”) Torrey Deal, Granite City (44’3”) Max Rogers, Carlinville (40’4”) Carl Moore, Madison (40’4”) Brendan Meng, Freeburg (39’0”)

GIRLS SHOT PUT

Arriana Benjamin, Quincy (40’2”) Chandler Hayden, Pittsfield (36’10”) Logan Wertin, Litchfield (33’6”) Jessica Whiteside, Waterloo (32’0”) Kyra Caswell, Collinsville (31’6”)

BOYS SHOT PUT

Dillon Birch, Shelbyville (51’6”) Travis Hancock, Litchfield (44’3”) Brad Olysav, Williamsville (43’11”) Gabe Long, Carlinville (42’11”) Antonio Williams, Wesclin (42’5”)

GIRLS 3200

Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo (11:31.91) Lydia Kurfman, Quincy (11:35.01) Riley VIckrey. Alton Marquette (12:07.28) April Goetz, Auburn (12:10.01) Caroline Quarton, Litchfield (12:10.80)

BOYS 3200

Wyatt McIntyre, Athens (9:26.17) Charlie Parrish, Freeburg (9:37.50) Tyler Pasley, Shelbyville (9:38.92) Jacob Blocher, Highland (10:05.59) Adam Robson, Waterloo (10:23.69)

GIRLS 60m HURDLES

TyKiaza Jones, Granite City (9.25) Maggie Schutte, Quincy (9.33) Morgan Atchison, Chester (9.60) Kimbreon Knight, Alton (10.07) Ayonna Clanton, Alton (10.65)

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS 60m HURDLES

Dontez Pittman, Madison (8.71) Ethan Swenson, Mt. Olive (8.86) Kendall Kennedy, Madison (8.97) Turner Pullen. Shelbyville (8.99) Holden Evans, Wesclin (9.25)

GIRLS 60m

Toni Rush, Granite City (7.96) Jeanea Epps, Alton (8.12) Ashley Brown, Collinsville (8.21) Epiphany Smith, Althoff (8.29) Kyra Huber, Hillsboro (8.31)

BOYS 60m

Jaylon Bester, Althoff Catholic (7.13) Tristan Blair, Sacred Heart-Griffin (7.19) Eric Griffin, Madison (7.36) Kentrell Beck, Shelbyville (7.38) Selby Wolf, Highland (7.48)

GIRLS 4 x 800m RELAY

Freeburg (Whitworth, Chandler, Gilmore, Collier), 9:58.98 Alton (Mans, Goner, Rangel, Markel), 10:41.89 Pittsfield (Williams, Marrable, Merryman, Bauer), 10:55.75 Jersey (Liles, Manns, Cook, Merle), 10:56.23 Quincy (Fuglaar, George, Hickerson, Fleming), 11:28.67

BOYS 4 x 800m RELAY

Pleasant Plains (Sunley, Doll, Brummett, McGraw), 8:54.66 Granite City (Harold, James, Perry, Nikonowicz), 8:59.83 Freeburg (Stein, Holliday, Kassing, McDuffy), 9:07.73 Highland (Sexton, Jones, Schrage, McMillen), 9:08.21 East Alton-Wood River (Springman, White, Darr, Wallendorff), 9:08.67

GIRLS 800m

Kayla Whitworth, Freeburg (2:31.01) Breanna Chandler, Freeburg (2:31.15) Alexis Throne, Litchfield (2:31.85) Kellie Mans, Alton (2:34.50) Sydney Bauer, Pittsfield (2:36.60)

BOYS 800m

Josh Cable, Rochester (2:00.10) Jason Landon, Carlinville (2:01.53) Drew Wilkerson, Freeburg (2:02.98) Craig Collier, Freeburg (2:04.72) Ryan Skowronski, Shelbyville (2:05.05)

GIRLS 4 x 200m RELAY

Granite City (Wilson, Moore, Howliet, Rush) 1:49.44 Alton (Epps, Tuggle, Stahlschmidt, Johnson) 1:50.09 Litchfield (Priddle, Niemann, Guthrie. Priddle) 1:53.49 Hillsboro (Huber, Meier, Wilson, Miller) 1:56.09 Chester (Meyers, Howie, Kattenbraker, Atchison) 1:57.00

BOYS 4 x 200m RELAY

Madison (Griffin, Jones, Scott, McCoy) 1:36.07 Pleasant Plains (Tapscott, Western, Miller, Shults) 1:37.40 Shelbyville (Plummer, Beck, Spears, Pullen) 1:37.86 Jersey (Kimbrel, Ridenhour, Hall, Hill) 1:38.86 Sacred Heart-Griffin (Mason, Lee, Von Behren, Ross) 1:39.43

GIRLS 400m

Kiara Chapman, Jersey (1:01.66) Kristen Collier, Freeburg (1:03.32) Jessica Kattenbracker, Chester (1:04.28) Addie Burris, Althoff (1:05.46) Ashley Brown, Collinsville (1:05.66)

BOYS 400m

Noah Hays, Waterloo (51.47) Tyler Higgins, Highland (54.00) Lucas Ross, Jersey (54.05) Dawson Holden, Waterloo (54.29) Luke Foltz, Shelbyville (54.71)

GIRLS 1600m

Lydia Kurfman, Quincy (5:34.99) Caroline Quarton, Litchfield (5:44.01) Madi Throne, Litchfield (5:44.02) Riley Vickrey, Alton Marquette (5:49.64) Ashley Gilmore, Freeburg (5:51.79)

BOYS 1600m

Josh Cable, Rochester (4:34.14) Jake Schwartz, Waterloo (4:34.23) Jordan Sieger, Shelbyville (4:39.88) Corbin Schwable, Freeburg (4:45.10) Reiss Wegman, Wesclin (4:52.81)

GIRLS 200m

Robin Pointer, Granite City (26.52) TyKiaza Jones, Granite City (27.25) Breonni Bacon, Collinsville (27.45) Tori Keeler, Astoria (27.49) Kiera West, Collinsville (27.56)

BOYS 200m

Eric Griffin, Madison (23.99) Zac Womack, East Alton-Wood River (29.62) Hunter Tapscott, Pleasant Plains (24.78) Garrett Simunich, Waterloo (24.83) Tristan Hoener, Quincy (25:05)

GIRLS 4 x 400m RELAY

Jersey (Snyders, Cook, Lyles, Chapman) 4:18.74 Chester (Atchison, Dunning, Howie, Kattenbraker) 4:27.45 Litchfield (Guthrie, Throne, Niemann, Priddle) 4:29.17 Granite City (Comer, Moore, Howliet, Du Hart) 4:30.62 Alton (Tuggle, Bean, Knight, Johnson) 4:31.52



BOYS 4 x 400m RELAY

Waterloo (Hays, Holden, McAlister, Schwartz) 3:36.67 Freeburg (Collier, Williams, Wilkerson, Alberts) 3:38.82 Pleasant Plains (Shultz, Miller, McFadden, McGraw) 3:40.22 Carlinville (Landon, Roper, Landon, Hughes) 3:41.61 Madison (Scott, Griffin, Pittman, Wooten) 3:44.69

More like this: