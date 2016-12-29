McCLUER NORTH 53, HARDIN-CALHOUN 44: Grace Baalman's 26 points wasn't enough as McCluer North defeated Hardin-Calhoun 53-44 in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

Junie Zirkelbach added eight points for the Warriors and Jordan Holland had five.

Kortni Collins and Anasha Hurst led the Stars with 12 points each, with Jasmine Pinkston scoring 11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 78, FREEBURG 36: Kaylee Eaton's 30 points helped Civic Memorial to a 78-36 win over Freeburg in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

The Eagles got out to a 40-19 lead on the Midgets at halftime and ran out winners in the game.

Allie Troeckler added 21 points for CM, with Alaria Tyus scoring nine. Kayla Mueller and Lily Oliver each had nine points for Freeburg.

JERSEY 42, CARROLLTON 28: A 26-point second half paced Jersey to a 42-28 win over Carrollton in a group-play contest of the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

"We just played Carrollton last week and it was a five-point victory then," Jersey head coach Kevin Strebel said. "This time, it was close throughout.

"Things didn't fall for us in the first half, and we came out even better in the second half," he said. "Defensively, we are improving and we are showing that now."

The Panthers improved to 9-5 on the year, while the Hawks fell to 2-5.

Mackenzie Thurston led Jersey with 24 points, with Ashleigh Trochuck adding six and Bethany Muenstermann five. The Hawks were led by Emily Struble's 10 points and Hannah Krumweide's six points.

The Panthers will face Calhoun in the third place match Thursday, a match up that could bring Jersey its best team finish in the tournament in Coach Strebel's time as coach.

"Of course, whenever you have Grace Baalman, it can absolutely be a difficult game," he said. "We don't always face them, but we are in the same three tournaments in Alton, here and in Carrollton. They really know us and we really know them. It's fun to be able to see a team that has done what they have done the past few years."

McCLUER NORTH 52, BRUSSELS 32: McCluer North got out to a 29-11 lead at the half and went on to defeat Brussels 52-32 in a group-play contest of the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

Alexa Pikesley led the Raiders with nine points, with Grace Stephens adding eight and Madison Willman six.

Eriyanna Simmons led the Stars with 11 points; Jasmine Pinkston had nine and Kortni Collins and Anasha Hurst each had six.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 75, TAYLORVILLE 57: Grace Baalman led the way for Hardin-Calhoun with a 38-point effort as the Warriors clinched a spot in the third-place contest of the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday with a 75-57 win over Taylorville.

Junie Zirkelbach added 15 points for Calhoun in the win and Sophie Lorton had eight.

Reagan Morrison led the Tornadoes with 13 points, with Peyton Jackson scoring 11 and Grace Markwell adding 10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, CARROLLTON 34: Civic Memorial clinched a spot in the Jersey Holiday Tournament final with a 63-34 win over Carrollton Wednesday evening.

The Eagles remained unbeaten at 14-0; the Hawks fell to 2-5 on the year.

CM got out to a 14-2 quarter-time lead and expanded it to 37-11 at the half.

Allie Troeckler led the way with 24 points, with Kaylee Eaton scoring 13 and Kourtland Tyus 10. Libby Meuth led the Hawks with 13 points, with Hannah Krumweide adding 11.

Thursday's schedule features Taylorville meeting Freeburg for seventh place at 3 p.m., Brussels meeting Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. for fifth place, Hardin-Calhoun taking on Jersey at 6 p.m. for third and Civic Memorial clashing with McCluer North for the championship at 7:30 p.m.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

