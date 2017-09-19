Jersey High School band receives contribution for Grafton Music in the Park ticket sales
September 19, 2017 8:18 PM
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Band was presented with a check for $2,250 from Carla Newton and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce recently.
The money was raised through 50/50 ticket sales at Grafton's Music in the Park this summer.
The band plans to use the funds to purchase some new band equipment.
