JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Band was presented with a check for $2,250 from Carla Newton and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce recently.

The money was raised through 50/50 ticket sales at Grafton's Music in the Park this summer.

The band plans to use the funds to purchase some new band equipment.

