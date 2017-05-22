Jersey High School 2017 graduates
The 2017 Jersey High School graduates are listed below.
The Jersey grads are:
Ruby Grace Albert
Eli Joseph Alexander
Shawn David Anderson
Laura Elizabeth Ash
Breanna Mackenzie Autery
Brandon Michael Baalman
Jordan Claire Bailey
Jeremiah Robert Balz
Jordan Michael Barron
Molly Kate Bartels
Jenna Jean Bartholomew
Erica Louise Bechtold
Kyzick Lee Bell
Baylie Anne Benton
Zachary Joseph Benware
Abigail Lynn Bilyeu
Daniel James Bishop
Dylan Patrick Blackburn
Drake Alan Blackwell
Briley Joseph Blade
Lauren Elizabeth Blasa
Hannah Rachelle Blumstein
Alli Elizabeth Bohannon
Paige Nicole Bradshaw
Dylan Ray Brainerd
Trenton William Breden
Dalton Joseph Brown
Logan Marie Bryant
Andrew Christian Bryden
Madalyn Kay Bugger
Jerit Alexander Cambron
Jakob Matthew Casper
Kiara Rose Chapman
Madelynn Kaye Clevenger
Margaret Elizabeth Collins
Caitlyn Jean Connell
Adreona Marie Cox
Michael Kent Crawford
Mikaila Marie Crawford
Madeline Nicole Critchfield
Chloe Elizabeth Crowe
Trevor Joseph Davis
Kaden Harrison Decker
Quintin James Dial
Kyle Joseph Dickman
Seth Michael Dilks
Liese Anne Dodd
Maggie Dong
Dylan Lee Dwyer
Elle Nicole Farmer
Anna Christine Fessler
Benjamin Robert Flowers
Matthew Robert Foster
Samantha Jolene Frazier
Kirsten Marie Freand
Aaron Michael-B Fuller
Seth Michael Gent
Anthony John Goetten
Cassie Renae Goheen
Garrett Lee Goshorn
Kaleigh Ann Grace
Thomas JohnRockwell Griffin
Kaylee Jean Griggs
Elizabeth Faye Groppel
Jeffrey Scott Gump
Dalton Nicholas Hake
Madalynne Carol Hansen
Sarah Elizabeth Hartman
Trenton Scott Hayes
Jonathan Carl Hayn
Ryan James Herkert
Dereck Bradley Hill
Damion Joseph Hillig
Joseph Green Hubbard
Samantha Nicole Hubbs
Taya Joann Hutchens
Seth Clayton Isringhausen
Noah David Jacobs
Tara Ann Jarman
Trisha Marie Jarman
Haleigh Noel Jones
Lindsey Ann Jones
Jessica Lynn Kanallakan
Kyle Christopher Kanturek
Drew Anthony Michael Kidd
Jackson Robert Kight
Austin Mathew Kimbrel
Maria Suzanne Kinder
Jared Allen Kuebrich
Tyler Alexander Lamb
Panchanit Michele La Spina
Alexis Renee Lehnen
Evyn Michael Lewis
Macy Lynn Lewis
Emily Lynn Lindsay
Chloe Elizabeth Lorton
Jessica Ann Lorts
Christopher James Lott
Kylea Jane Ann Lott
Kendrick Thomas Lumma
Samantha Joline Lyles
Nicole Jane Maag
Kross Dalton Markham
Logan Allen Metzler
William Lowell Mike
Lucas Dylan Milan
Ashley June Miller
Joshua Dean Miller
Bethany Dianne Muenstermann
Mary Alizabeth Munsterman
Anna Kay Murray
John David Nairn
Mitchell Dawson Nash
Kenneth Edward Nelson
Samuel Roger Newberry
Allyssa Rennee Nicholson
Connor Mitchell Norris
Lauren Cecilia Pace
Lucas James Palcheff
Tyler Joseph Parker
Christopher Aaron Parks
Dakotah Christopher Patsaros
Abby Nichole Patton
Sheariah Lee Pegram
Rachel Suzanne Peters
Sean Joseph Pippin Jr.
Taylor Renee Pointer
Tiffany Lynette Porter
Baylee Rose Pruitt
James Richard Randolph
Ryan James Raymond
Liddia Annette Ridenbark
Jacob Lee Ridenhour
Nellie Caroline Roberts
Brian James Rogers
Nathaniel Cole Rohmann
Jordan Andrew Roth
Cheston Abagail Rowling
Stephen Jeffrey Rulo
Rebekah Ann Schaaf
Sydney Eileen Schaefer
Alayna Lynne Schelm
Matthew Charles Schleper
Megan Elizabeth Schrieber
Hunter William Scoggins
Dylan Ronald Scott
Austin Patrick Seymour
Jamie Michele Shain
Cassandra Lynn Shipley
Autumn Louise Smith
Brett Michael Smith
Dylan Robert Smith
Taylor Marie Snider
Anne Katherine Snyders
Ruth Marie Speidel
Kristin Noelle Stellhorn
Emily Rose Stemmler
Bethany Jewell Stocks
Mitchell Joel Stockstill
Robert James Strauss
Lexi Cuma Swan
Cassidy Abigalle Tallman
Cole Alan Tallman
Hailea Rae Tepen
Ashton Elizabeth Michael Tewell
Mackenzie Renee Thurston
Dylan Michael Torres
Ashleigh Drewann Trochuck
Jalin Joseph Turner
Natalie Marie Turner
Kody Edmund Vahle
Alex James Vandygriff
Lindsay Marie Vanost
Jarod Huck Varble
Paige Abigayle Violette
Justin Dwayne Wadlow
Eric Matthew Walker
Catherine Rose Wallace
Andrew David Waller
Emily Gail Walsh
Kate Elizabeth Walsh
Sean Matthew Wangler
Trevor Brian Ward
Shelby Lynne Weinmann
Taylor Ann Wendle
Abigail Mahaley White
Dylan Thomas Wilfong
Daniel Michael Gage Williams
Morgan Suzann Williams
Sarah Jean Williams
Colton Lee Winters
Lydia Jeanne Witt
Shelby Nichole Wittman
Brady Allen Woelfel
Cole Eugene Woolsey
Dustin Lee Woolsey
Destiny Marie Yarrington
Noah William Yates