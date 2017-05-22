The 2017 Jersey High School graduates are listed below.

The Jersey grads are:

Ruby Grace Albert

Eli Joseph Alexander

Shawn David Anderson

Laura Elizabeth Ash

Breanna Mackenzie Autery

Brandon Michael Baalman

Jordan Claire Bailey

Jeremiah Robert Balz

Jordan Michael Barron

Molly Kate Bartels

Jenna Jean Bartholomew

Erica Louise Bechtold

Kyzick Lee Bell

Baylie Anne Benton

Zachary Joseph Benware

Abigail Lynn Bilyeu

Daniel James Bishop

Dylan Patrick Blackburn

Drake Alan Blackwell

Briley Joseph Blade

Lauren Elizabeth Blasa

Hannah Rachelle Blumstein

Alli Elizabeth Bohannon

Paige Nicole Bradshaw

Dylan Ray Brainerd

Trenton William Breden

Dalton Joseph Brown

Logan Marie Bryant

Andrew Christian Bryden

Madalyn Kay Bugger

Jerit Alexander Cambron

Jakob Matthew Casper

Kiara Rose Chapman

Madelynn Kaye Clevenger

Margaret Elizabeth Collins

Caitlyn Jean Connell

Adreona Marie Cox

Michael Kent Crawford

Mikaila Marie Crawford

Madeline Nicole Critchfield

Chloe Elizabeth Crowe

Trevor Joseph Davis

Kaden Harrison Decker

Quintin James Dial

Kyle Joseph Dickman

Seth Michael Dilks

Liese Anne Dodd

Maggie Dong

Dylan Lee Dwyer

Elle Nicole Farmer

Anna Christine Fessler

Benjamin Robert Flowers

Matthew Robert Foster

Samantha Jolene Frazier

Kirsten Marie Freand

Aaron Michael-B Fuller

Seth Michael Gent

Anthony John Goetten

Cassie Renae Goheen

Garrett Lee Goshorn

Kaleigh Ann Grace

Thomas JohnRockwell Griffin

Kaylee Jean Griggs

Elizabeth Faye Groppel

Jeffrey Scott Gump

Dalton Nicholas Hake

Madalynne Carol Hansen

Sarah Elizabeth Hartman

Trenton Scott Hayes

Jonathan Carl Hayn

Ryan James Herkert

Dereck Bradley Hill

Damion Joseph Hillig

Joseph Green Hubbard

Samantha Nicole Hubbs

Taya Joann Hutchens

Seth Clayton Isringhausen

Noah David Jacobs

Tara Ann Jarman

Trisha Marie Jarman

Haleigh Noel Jones

Lindsey Ann Jones

Jessica Lynn Kanallakan

Kyle Christopher Kanturek

Drew Anthony Michael Kidd

Jackson Robert Kight

Austin Mathew Kimbrel

Maria Suzanne Kinder

Jared Allen Kuebrich

Tyler Alexander Lamb

Panchanit Michele La Spina

Alexis Renee Lehnen

Evyn Michael Lewis

Macy Lynn Lewis

Emily Lynn Lindsay

Chloe Elizabeth Lorton

Jessica Ann Lorts

Christopher James Lott

Kylea Jane Ann Lott

Kendrick Thomas Lumma

Samantha Joline Lyles

Nicole Jane Maag

Kross Dalton Markham

Logan Allen Metzler

William Lowell Mike

Lucas Dylan Milan

Ashley June Miller

Joshua Dean Miller

Bethany Dianne Muenstermann

Mary Alizabeth Munsterman

Anna Kay Murray

John David Nairn

Mitchell Dawson Nash

Kenneth Edward Nelson

Samuel Roger Newberry

Allyssa Rennee Nicholson

Connor Mitchell Norris

Lauren Cecilia Pace

Lucas James Palcheff

Tyler Joseph Parker

Christopher Aaron Parks

Dakotah Christopher Patsaros

Abby Nichole Patton

Sheariah Lee Pegram

Rachel Suzanne Peters

Sean Joseph Pippin Jr.

Taylor Renee Pointer

Tiffany Lynette Porter

Baylee Rose Pruitt

James Richard Randolph

Ryan James Raymond

Liddia Annette Ridenbark

Jacob Lee Ridenhour

Nellie Caroline Roberts

Brian James Rogers

Nathaniel Cole Rohmann

Jordan Andrew Roth

Cheston Abagail Rowling

Stephen Jeffrey Rulo

Rebekah Ann Schaaf

Sydney Eileen Schaefer

Alayna Lynne Schelm

Matthew Charles Schleper

Megan Elizabeth Schrieber

Hunter William Scoggins

Dylan Ronald Scott

Austin Patrick Seymour

Jamie Michele Shain

Cassandra Lynn Shipley

Autumn Louise Smith

Brett Michael Smith

Dylan Robert Smith

Taylor Marie Snider

Anne Katherine Snyders

Ruth Marie Speidel

Kristin Noelle Stellhorn

Emily Rose Stemmler

Bethany Jewell Stocks

Mitchell Joel Stockstill

Robert James Strauss

Lexi Cuma Swan

Cassidy Abigalle Tallman

Cole Alan Tallman

Hailea Rae Tepen

Ashton Elizabeth Michael Tewell

Mackenzie Renee Thurston

Dylan Michael Torres

Ashleigh Drewann Trochuck

Jalin Joseph Turner

Natalie Marie Turner

Kody Edmund Vahle

Alex James Vandygriff

Lindsay Marie Vanost

Jarod Huck Varble

Paige Abigayle Violette

Justin Dwayne Wadlow

Eric Matthew Walker

Catherine Rose Wallace

Andrew David Waller

Emily Gail Walsh

Kate Elizabeth Walsh

Sean Matthew Wangler

Trevor Brian Ward

Shelby Lynne Weinmann

Taylor Ann Wendle

Abigail Mahaley White

Dylan Thomas Wilfong

Daniel Michael Gage Williams

Morgan Suzann Williams

Sarah Jean Williams

Colton Lee Winters

Lydia Jeanne Witt

Shelby Nichole Wittman

Brady Allen Woelfel

Cole Eugene Woolsey

Dustin Lee Woolsey

Destiny Marie Yarrington

Noah William Yates

 