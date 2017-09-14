Get The Latest News!

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey's golf team continues to post strong performances and Wednesday was the same result as the Panthers defeated Jacksonville 165-190 score at Westlake Country Club.

Colton Wadlow and Davis Hamm led all Jersey golfers with a 39 and 41 respectively.

Hannah Taylor, 42, Cole Quinn, 43, and Brooke Tuttle, 46, rounded out the Panthers top finishes.

Jersey head golf coach Bryan Brown said the Panthers are having a good season.

“They are all playing well,” he said. “We only had five boys come out for golf and two girls. We don’t have a girls team. The two girls have been playing on the boys team this season.”

Jersey participates in the boys Mississippi Valley Conference Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at Belk Park in Wood River and the girls take part in the MVC Tourney on Sept. 27.

