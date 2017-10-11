JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s volleyball team has continued to improve throughout the season and with such strong performances, the future looks bright. The Panthers had a solid outing against Mississippi Valley Conference leader Highland on Tuesday night at Jersey, but fell to Highland 25-17, 25-15.

Jersey volleyball coach Bob Siemer said he was pleased with the way his girls played Tuesday and it was much different than the first meeting at Highland.

“I told the girls we have to be a lot more active at the net and we were,” Siemer said.

“We have a tournament at home Saturday and will play four matches. I feel we have the ability to beat everybody we play if we play up to our ability.”

Highland head girls volleyball coach Katelyn Haggerty said the Panthers gave her team some fits with some tough play at the net and their hitting. She said her team has some tough opponents ahead that will test their 18-3-1 overall record and 8-0 in the MVC. Jersey is 6-17 and 0-8 overall and in the conference.

Faith Franke again led Jersey with seven points and four blocks and Hannah Jones had six blocks.

