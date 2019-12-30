JERSEYVILLE - Marquette Catholic Adrenna Snipes led both teams in points with 19 points, while Abby Williams scored 17 points for Marquette, but it wasn’t good enough for the Explorers to put away Jersey and win the Jersey Holiday Tournament. Jersey won 59-46 Monday night.

“Abby Manns set the tone in the first quarter when she kept attacking the basket. She can really get to the rim and its hard to stay in front of her. We have 10 girls that are doing a good job working with each other and playing as a team,” Jersey coach Kevin Strebel said.

This is the second year in a row that Jersey has won there own tournament. Jersey was led by Clare Breden with 14 points and Abby Manns with 13 points.

“You have to pick your poison with the Jersey team. We tried to guard Breden and make her less a threat but then you have Abby Manns making shots and Boston Talley comes off the bench scores some points. They are a well-balanced team and they don’t miss shots and they hardly miss free throws,” Marquette’s Coach Lee Green said.

Jersey led 18-9 after the first quarter, then they pushed the lead to 30-19 at halftime. Jersey then came back after halftime and outshot Marquette 18-8 to push the lead to 48-27. The only quarter that Marquette outshot the Panthers was the fourth quarter and it was 19-11.

Jersey’s Clare Breden was named MVP of the tournament, also named to the all-tournament team was Jersey’s Abby Manns and Chloe White, Marquette Catholic Adrenna Snipes and Abby Williams.

