TUESDAY, APRIL 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 6, MASCOUTAH 1



Lauren Brown and Melissa Weishaupt both had two hits and an RBI, while Grace Sharich drove home three in Jersey’s 6-1 win over Mascoutah.

Claire Anderson struck out nine, while Shelby Koenig fanned two in getting the win for the Panthers.

Jersey won its 15th game of the season against the Indians.

Jersey’s head softball coach Julie Muenstermann said her team played solid defense against Mascoutah.

“When we don’t make errors, we win the ball games,” she said. “For us Grace Sharich three-run triple really gave us confidence and Shelby Koenig with a different spin was a key to the win.”

HIGHLAND 4, JERSEY 1: Nicole Knackstedt had two RBIs, while Lilly Garbett and Sydney Parkerson also had RBIs as Highland defeated Jersey on the road.

Melissa Weishaupt had the only RBI on the day for the Panthers.

Emily Alsman struck out two in throwing a complete game for the Bulldogs, while

Shelby Koenig also fanned two.

Highland is now 9-5, while Jersey goes to 15-8.

PANA 10, ROXANA 6: Olivia Stangler had three hits, including a home run, and drove home three runs, while Kiley Winfree had two hits as Roxana lost at home to Pana.

Taylor Nolan had the only strikeout for the Shells.

Roxana drops to 9-13.

ALTON 6, O’FALLON 4: Tami Wong had two hits while Lynna Fischer drove home four runs and Ashlyn Betz had two RBIs as Alton won at home over O’Fallon.

Hayleigh Juenger had two hits and two RBIs, while Kelly Short had two hits for the Panthers.

Alyson Haegele struck out four for the Redbirds, while Juenger fanned nine for O’Fallon.

Alton is now 14-6, while the Panthers fall to 13-6.

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 16, JERSEY 2: An eight-run third inning was the highlight for Highland in their win at home over Jersey.

Ross Spies had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, Carter Wiegman had two hits and three RBIs, Kolby Frey had two hits and Alex Buchmiller had two RBIs.

John Collins, Kyle Kahl, Tucker Shalley, Ethan Snider and Zeke Waltz all had hits for the Panthers, with Snider and Kahl having the RBIs.

Frey struck out four for Highland.

The Bulldogs are now 9-9, while Jersey drops to 10-10.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, COLLINSVILLE 5: Connor Adams drove in three runs, Logan Weaver had four hits and J.B. Bierman had two hits and two RBIs to help lead West to the road win at Collinsville.

Spencer Vlasak had two hits and three RBIs, while Noah Scrum had two hits for the Kahoks.

Joey Kossina struck out five to get the complete game win for the Maroons.

West is now 15-3, while Collinsville falls to 8-9.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, MT. OLIVE 1: A nine-run fifth broke open a close game as Marquette defeated Mt. Olive on the road.

Matt Lehr had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Sam Cogan and Kolin Morrissey both drove home a pair of runs.

Braden Coles fanned three in the complete game win.

Marquette is now 16-5 for the season.

MCCLUER NORTH 10, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3: Markell Dixon had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Henagean had two hits and three RBIs, and Tyler Jenkins had two hits in McCluer North’s win at McGivney.

Austin Callovini and Luke Winson had the hits for the Griffins, while Nate Dammerich drove home a pair of runs and Zach Brasel had the other RBI.

Anthony Benz struck out 10 for the Stars, while Matthew Gierer fanned five for McGivney.

North is now 7-9, while McGivney goes to 3-10.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 10, MULBERRY GROVE 5: Metro-East scored five times in the home half of the sixth to get the win over Mulberry Grove.

Brendan Steinmeyer had four hits, Zach Keplar had three hits and three RBIs, Nathan Butler had two hits and two RBIs and Nolan Gutjahr had two hits for the Knights.

Gutjahr and Mike Reynolds each had two strikeouts for Metro-East.

GREENVILLE 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: Brady Salzman had two hits and three RBIs, while Jarrett Dresch, Ryne Hanslow and Issac Marshall all had hits in Southwestern’s loss to Greenville.

Hanslow threw a complete game for the Piasa Birds, striking out four on the afternoon.

Southwestern is now 5-15 on the season.

ROXANA 4, PANA 3 (9 INNINGS): Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt’s fielder’s choice grounder brought home the winning run in the ninth to give Roxana the win over visiting Pana.

Weston Renaud had two hits for the Shells, while Weston Renaud and Hinkle-Pruitt had the RBIs on the day.

Gavin Huffman had four strikeouts, while Hinkle-Pruitt fanned three.

Roxana is now 7-11.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, JERSEY 1: Macy Hoppes and Megan Smith had the strikes for McGivney as the Griffins took the three points on the road at Jersey.

Brooklyn Winters had the Panthers’ only goal of the match.

Katelyn Walker had nine saves for McGivney, while Katelyn Krueger stopped seven shots for Jersey.

The Griffins improve to 5-8-3, while the Panthers fall to 7-9-0.

ROXANA 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: A pair of braces (two goals each) from both Jada Covington and Macie Lucas were enough for Roxana to get the win over Southwestern.

Bella Scheibe had three saves in getting the clean sheet for the Shells.

Roxana is now 7-9-1 for the season.

TRIAD 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Savannah Stauffer’s second-half strike separated the sides in Triad’s win over East.

Reagan Chigas had three saves as she and Abbey Counts shared the clean sheet for the Knights, while Sophie Wellinghoff had five saves for the Lancers.

Triad is now 10-7-3, while East is 7-11-0.

MONDAY, APRIL 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 22, GRANITE CITY 6: Mater Dei scored nine runs in the first inning, and 20 in the first three, in going on to a win over visiting Granite City.

Zach Napovanice had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and six RBIs for the Knights, while Brett Goestenkors had three hits and drove in five runs, while Brock Timmermann and Nick Burg each had two hits.

Nolan Brigas, Freddy Edwards and Bennett Smallie each had two hits for the Warriors, while Austin Bonvicino drove in a pair of runs.

Blake Sellers had three strikeouts for Mater Dei, while Cade Bartling, Brigas and Jordan Slay each fanned two for Granite.

The Knights are now 13-7, while the Warriors fall to 11-13.

WATERLOO 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Waterloo jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and didn’t look back as the Bulldogs won over visiting CM.

Dustin Crawford, Marcus Heusohn, Sam Kreinberg, Trey Kueper, Ty Kueper and Josh Wittenauer all had hits for Waterloo, with six different players each having an RBI.

Chandler Powell had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Nick Vaugh also had two hits.

Drake Downing struck out five for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo goes to 11-5 on the year, while CM is now 11-9.

TRIAD 9, HIGHLAND 5: Zach Tonn had three hits, Drew Parres and Joe Wade both had two hits and Caleb Goforth drove in a pair of runs as Triad defeated Highland at home.

Kolby Frey had two hits and an RBI, while Jack Korte drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

Chris Bridges struck out three for the Knights, while Riley Field fanned a pair for Highland.

MASCOUTAH 14, JERSEY 4: Mascoutah scored four runs in the second, third and fourth innings to go on to the win over visiting Jersey.

Logan Bibb had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs for the Indians, while Evan Fournie, Jeff Getchell and Jack Owens all had two hits and two RBIs. Logan Jung, Ryan Norwood and Sam Scott also had two hits on the day for Mascoutah.

Garrett Carey, John Collins, Ronnie Guilander and Quinn Snider had the four hits for the Panthers, while Snider also had two RBIs.

Bibb struck out five in a complete game win for the Indians, while Tucker Shalley struck out three for Jersey.

Mascoutah is now 17-2, while Jersey falls to 10-9.

EDWARDSVILLE 20, TRENTON WESCLIN 6: In its second game of the day, Edwardsville scored six times in both the fourth and sixth innings in getting the win at Wesclin.

Hayden Moore led the way for the Tigers with four hits and two RBIs, while Blake Burris had two hits and drove in four runs, Logan Cromer had a three-run homer for his only hit, and Josh Ohl, Weston Slemmer and Drake Westcott all had two RBIs on the day, Westcott’s coming on a two-run homer.

Phillip Berberich had a hit and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Austin Atkins, Brandon Durgin, Parker Durgin and Brandt Goings all had hits for Wesclin.

Will Range and Grayson Slagle both struck out three for Edwardsville.

The Tigers are now 17-3, while the Warriors fall to 9-12.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Ethan Kopsie had two hits and four RBIs, including a homer, Sam Cogan had three hits and two RBIs, and Garrett Weiner had two hits and drove home two runs in Marquette’s win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Gage Booten, Jacob Cress, Devon Curtis, Jared Liley and Jordan Miller all had hits for the Oilers, with Kenny Beachum and Curtis driving home the runs.

Joey Orban struck out five for EAWR, while Cogan also fanned five in a complete game win for the Explorers.

Marquette goes to 15-5, while the Oilers are now 7-15.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, ROXANA 0: Kayleigh Finnegan’s second half strike was the only goal of the match as CM nipped Roxana.

Emily Williams made seven saves for the Eagles, while Bella Schibe stopped tow shots for the Shells.

CM is now 10-7-1, while Roxana falls to 6-9-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Ryleigh Baker’s brace (two goals), along with single strikes from Morgan Douglas, Morgan Durham and Trinity Swift gave Southwestern the three points at home over Metro-East.

Reagan Guerra and Rebecca Lange scored for the Knights.

Metro-East is now 1-11-0 for the year.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, WATERLOO 5: CM was able to overcome a five-run Waterloo first inning with a seven-run third in getting the win at home.

Jenna Christeson, Ally Hardy and Malena Wade each had two hits, with Wade driving in four runs, and Hardy and Kate Griffith driving in two runs each.

Madison Limestall had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while five other players all had hits.

Ella Middleton struck out three for the Eagles, while Skyler Barker and Limestall fanned two each for Waterloo.

CM is now 8-9, while Waterloo is 10-9.

TRIAD 11, HIGHLAND 2: Liz Young led the way for Triad with four hits and five RBIs, while Isabelle Lehan had two hits and two RBIs, Caroline Lehan and two hits and Payton Bode had two RBIs in Triad’s win over Highland.

Sydney Parkerson had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, while Jordan Fields and Taylor Fleming both had the RBIs.

Sam Meiner struck out six in six innings for Highland, while Young fanned three in getting the complete game win for the Knights.

Triad goes to 13-5, while the Bulldogs are now 8-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Jada Johnson had a hit and two RBIs, while Jordan Scaife had a hit and an RBI to help Marquette get the win over EAWR.

Tahani Franklin had the only hit on the day for the Oilers, while Macy Flanigan scored the only run of the game.

Taylor Whitehead struck out 14 for the Explorers, while Flanigan fanned five.

Marquette is now 15-4, while EAWR is now 6-11.

ROXANA 17, CARLINVILLE 3: Alyssa Luck led the way with two hits and six RBIs, while Madison Klaas and Kiley Winfree both had two hits and two RBIs in the Shells win over Carlinville.

Taylor Nolan went all the way while striking out five Cavies batters.

Roxana is now 9-12.

CARROLLTON 12, PLEASANT HILL 0: Hannah Krumwiede had a three-run homer, Hannah Rhoades had two hits and two RBIs, and Kennedy Ruyle had two hits as Carrollton defeated Pleasant Hill.

Macie Lanter had the only hit of the day for Pleasant Hill.

Rhoades struck out seven on the day, while Marley Mullink fanned two.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, GREENVILLE 1: Marquette had a very strong day, winning eight of the nine matches as the Explorers defeated Greeville.

Daniel McCluskey, Andrew Bower, Nathan Joehl, March Tassinari and Greg Root all won their singles matches on the day, with the tandems of Bower and McCluskey, Joehl and Tassinari and Cole DeClue and Parker all won their doubles matches.

