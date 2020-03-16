JERSEYVILLE - The girls' soccer team at Jersey Community High School will be returning a total of 12 upperclassmen to its roster for the 2020 season, and has been working hard in preseason practice as the Panthers look to improve on an 8-13-1 record from last season.

The season start is suspended at the moment with the coronavirus crisis and school closure, but the coaching staff and players hope to return to action in April.

"The girls have really their intensity and work ethic in drills, conditioning and field play," said first-year coach Scott Burney. "Practice has been a blast, and it has been very rewarding for all to see the amount of progress we have made in a couple of weeks."

The four returning seniors will be midfielders Maci Bohannon, Gracie Pohlman and Shannon Strong, along with goalie Katelyn Krueger. The roster mainly consists of eight very experienced juniors: midfielder Kirsten Cannon, striker Sally Hudson, midfielder Morgan Margherio, defenders Kyleigh Stellhorn, Elizabeth Stidd and Boston Talley, midfielders Natalie Weiner and Chloe Whited, striker Brooklyn Winters and defender Jade Witt.

The underclass is also well-represented and is expected to make strong contributions to the team as well. They include sophomore backfielder Kristen Krueger and forward-goalie Chloe White, and freshman defender Molly Bohannon and midfielders Sommer Parker and Lexi Tarkington. Midfielder Haleigh Embry will also play a role on the team this coming season.

Both Maci Bohannon and Hudson led Jersey with 10 goals each, while Winters found the back of the net six times, and are expected to provide the scoring punch for the Panthers. Katelyn Krueger again will have most of the time in goal for Jersey, having a 3.86 goals-against-average last season while racking up five clean sheets.

