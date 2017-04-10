JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s girls track and field team are already getting notice and are led by middle distance runner Anne Snyders and 400 and sprinter Kiara Chapman.

Snyders and Chapman were part of big relay wins Friday night during the Jersey Relays at the Jersey Sports Complex. Jersey's girls turned in a remarkable performance, Jersey head coach Megan Murphy said.

Several top-notch girls teams were entered including Alton, Quincy, Carrollton, Granite City, Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic.

Jersey had several first-place finishes. The following were the first places:

800 medley relay (1:54.7 in a meet record)

4 x 400 relay (4:12.5)

Jersey was second in the following:

4 x 1,600 relay (26:32.6)

Triple jump (86-10 1/4)

Long jump (40-7.5)

Freshman-sophomore distance medley (15:30.3).

The Redbirds won the high jump relay (14-4), the hurdle relay (1:08.8),

Jersey's Murphy said Anne Snyders and Kiara Chapman were standouts for the Panthers in both winning relays.

Chapman has already set a Jersey open school record for the 400 meters with a time of 59.83 at the recent Greenville Invitational. Snyders tends to start key relays and Chapman finishes them.

“We ran really well in the meet on Friday,” Megan Wilson, the Jersey girls track and field coach said. “We tried to give some kids veracity experience. I am loving the grit and the heart of these girls. They are finishing every single race and that is exactly what we want to see.”