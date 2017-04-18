ROXANA - Jersey’s girls track and field team piled up several top places in the Roxana Relays on Tuesday, finishing with 79.5 points, behind the winner Mascoutah with 104 points. Highland was third with 50 points, then came Civic Memorial (47 points), East Alton-Wood River (27.5 points) and host Roxana (25 points).

Jersey head girls track coach Megan Murphy said she was very happy with how her team performed on Tuesday.

“We had some freshman-sophomore kids get some experience today and gave the varsity kids a little break with the Carlinville Relays Tuesday,” she said. “Some of those kids established PRs and placed. Sydney Merle broke 6 minutes in the distance medley with a time of 5:57, she and Morgan Cook had fantastic splits on the 4 x 400 relay. Kiara Chapman and Anne Snyders also helped get some points in their races.”

Civic Memorial’s best effort of the day was the winning 4 x 400 team ran a time of 4:21.10 with Malynn Hannaford, Kaylee Mitchell, Monica Baker and Allie Troeckler.

Jersey’s sprint medley relay team of Snyders, Francine Tepen, Mayha Vickers and Chapman recorded a time of 1:54.10 for first place.

East Alton-Wood River head girls and boys cross country coach Russ Colona said his team continues to impress him with their development.

"Our girls had a good day," he said. "We have a bunch of girls in their first year and they are really coming along and getting better each meet."